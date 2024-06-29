Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Decreases By 78.2%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of UMICY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 543,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Umicore has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.76.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0909 dividend. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

