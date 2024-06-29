Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 46.9%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of UITB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 159,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1609 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
