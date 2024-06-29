Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 46.9%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. 159,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1609 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 754.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2,119.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 110,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.