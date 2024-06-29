Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Decreases By 49.7%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

VRPX remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. 39,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,056. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

