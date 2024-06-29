Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Grows By 140.2%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 8,090,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,722. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

