Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Drops By 31.8%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.09 during trading hours on Friday. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

