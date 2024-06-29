Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $256.40 million and $2.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00624847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00123500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00037426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00272841 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,588,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,560,700,984 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

