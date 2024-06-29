Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 17.80% 10.89% 0.96% Civista Bancshares 16.38% 10.23% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $120.46 million 2.71 $34.84 million $2.42 9.25 Civista Bancshares $219.90 million 1.11 $42.96 million $2.33 6.65

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

