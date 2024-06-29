Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 2.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

