Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $539,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $819.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $832.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

