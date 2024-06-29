Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $104.41. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $112.74.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Stories

