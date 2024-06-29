Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.