Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SOT.UN. CIBC lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$0.64.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

