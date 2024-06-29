Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart for Life Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 213,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,314. Smart for Life has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

