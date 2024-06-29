Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart for Life Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 213,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,314. Smart for Life has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.
Smart for Life Company Profile
