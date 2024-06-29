SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

