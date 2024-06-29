Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 80.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 253,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
SMAR opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
