Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 80.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 253,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

