Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SMAR opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,184. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.