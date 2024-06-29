SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $288.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 129,142 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $261,312,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

