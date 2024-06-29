Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Solventum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Solventum Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35. Solventum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.