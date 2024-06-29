Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.22. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,093,695 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

