Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5,844.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,875. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

