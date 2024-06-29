Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5,844.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 175,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,875. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.
About Spark New Zealand
