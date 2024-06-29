SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYBL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,265 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

