SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,814,000 after buying an additional 150,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 287,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,235. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.