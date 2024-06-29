SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Plans Dividend of $0.15

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OBND stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 3,449 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
