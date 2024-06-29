SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MBNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.