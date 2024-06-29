SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

