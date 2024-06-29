SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 535 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.