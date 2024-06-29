StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up about 0.0% of American Express Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

