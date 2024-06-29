StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

