StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE NPK opened at $74.96 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

