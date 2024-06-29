StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
National Presto Industries Price Performance
NYSE NPK opened at $74.96 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
