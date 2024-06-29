StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

