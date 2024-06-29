StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.4 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

