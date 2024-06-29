StockNews.com Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to “Hold”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

NYSE:APO opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

