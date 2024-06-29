Stratis Price Tops $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $63,567.63 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.25 or 0.05529873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

