Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of STRM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
