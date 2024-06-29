Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

