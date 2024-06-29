Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 5,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

