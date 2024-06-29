SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $824.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

