Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 52,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,836. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

