Susquehanna Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $135.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

