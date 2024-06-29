Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

CCL stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

