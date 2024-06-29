SVB Leerink Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $159.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.09.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.