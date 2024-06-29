Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

