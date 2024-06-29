Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.