Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
SWRAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.
About Swire Pacific
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.