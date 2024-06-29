Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

SWRAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

