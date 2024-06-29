Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,573,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,408,352. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.