Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

