Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $439,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

