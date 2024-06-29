Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,909. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $90.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.