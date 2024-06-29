Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,364 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

