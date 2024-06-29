Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 306 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,833 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

