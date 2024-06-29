T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Trimmed by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.18. 5,172,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.