Taiko (TAIKO) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003051 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $122.15 million and $15.76 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,956,095 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 66,108,474.35009816 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.94552073 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $27,005,718.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

