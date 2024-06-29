Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares traded.
Taptica International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
